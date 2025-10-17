Morecambe's 14th new face of the summer makes a loan move away

Morecambe's Terrell Agyemang has joined Wealdstone on an initial month's loan Photo: Morecambe FC

Morecambe’s Terrell Agyemang has joined fellow National League club Wealdstone on an initial one-month loan.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old was the 14th of the Shrimps’ 24 signings so far when putting pen to paper at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium in late August.

Announcing the signing, Wealdstone said: “Terrell will add important competition to our midfield as we look to compete on multiple fronts in the month ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agyemang has only made one 90-minute appearance for Morecambe in his three matches so far: his debut in the defeat to Woking on August 30.

He played the last quarter of the loss against Forest Green Rovers the following midweek before an afternoon to forget at Boreham Wood on September 6.

Having replaced the injured Yann Songo’o midway through the opening half of Morecambe’s eventual 3-0 defeat, Agyemang was red-carded after picking up two yellow cards before half-time.

Combined with a caution against Woking, that left him with as many bookings as matches for the club so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe boss Ashvir Singh Johal had sung Agyemang’s praises when bringing in the former Manchester City and Middlesbrough youngster seven weeks ago.

Speaking at the time, Johal said: “Terrell is someone I have known about for a long time when he was a young player at Charlton.

“He is someone who we have identified will fit the environment we are trying to create.

“First and foremost, he is a very hard worker; he has a fantastic personality.

“He is going to be a great fit for the style of play, so we’re looking forward to seeing how he fits into this team this season.”