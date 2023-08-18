The Shrimps welcome Bradford City to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium tomorrow on the back of a midweek goalless draw against Notts County.

After losing 3-0 at Mansfield Town the previous weekend, a tactical battle ended with a point and a clean sheet apiece.

Morecambe’s approach saw them avoid closing down Notts County keeper Aidan Stone, largely forcing him to kick it long rather than playing out from the back.

Morecambe host Bradford City tomorrow Picture: Jack Taylor

Adams said of his players: “I think that they coped very well with it.

“It isn’t easy playing at this level but taking on information, dealing with it and putting it across on the pitch is what they are here for.

“It was a good point, it was a really tough game – in and out of possession, tactically and mentally – for the players but I thought they came through that really well.

“Notts County want to play in a certain way and we allowed them to do that at times.

“We were able to pinch the ball off them and create some good moments in the game – and the first team to get a goal would have gone on to win the game.

“We’ve got a young group of players who are working ever so hard and we’re trying to keep them going.

“It’s been a tough period for everyone at the club at the start of the season but it’s the last game before a week’s break.”

Tuesday’s game was also notable for an appearance by Morecambe’s owner, Jason Whittingham.

A picture of Whittingham, alongside co-chairman Graham Howse, appeared on social media as the club approaches the first anniversary of being put up for sale.

It keeps the club in the state of limbo to which Adams alluded upon relegation at the end of last season.

The manager, who had previously said contact with the owner was limited, admitted that was the case again in midweek.

Asked if he’d been able to speak with Whittingham, he said: “No, unfortunately I didn’t. I was busy but I think he was busy as well!