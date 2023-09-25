News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe youngsters continue to impress their manager

Derek Adams was full of praise for Morecambe’s youngsters as they drew with Swindon Town on Saturday despite being down to 10 men for much of the second half.
By Derek Quinn
Published 25th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Having seen Jake Taylor cancel out Dan Kemp’s early goal for the visitors, the Shrimps lost experienced midfielder Yann Songo’o on 57 minutes after he picked up two yellow cards in quick succession.

The second of those led to a penalty from which Charlie Austin restored Swindon’s lead, only for substitute Ethan Walker to make it 2-2 with 10 minutes remaining and give Adams’ players a point.

It also preserved Morecambe’s unbeaten home run in League Two this season.

Jake Taylor scored Morecambe's first goal Picture: Michael Williamson
The manager said: “The character of the team was magnificent. To get the goal back with just 10 men was fantastic.

“We scored a brilliant goal and we could have gone on to win the game.

“We have a young side who are terrific to watch because they give their all for this club.

“They are doing everything they can for this club and we have competed really well against a team who have done exceptionally well.”

Adams was less happy, however, with the decision of referee Scott Tallis to give Swindon a penalty for their second goal.

“I’m disappointed for him – he’s a young official,” he added.

“It’s only his sixth game in League Two today and he’s just made a huge error. The challenge was outside the box but he got no help from his assistants and that has cost us a penalty and a goal in a game that we were well on top in.

“He’ll probably get marked down today for that. He has cost us a penalty kick and a goal in a game where we were well on top.

“Mike Jones – the referees’ supervisor, the man in charge – was here again today. He’ll probably have to sit down with his officials and look at it, get them back to the drawing board and teach them the laws of the game.

“You can’t get these major decisions wrong. It’s another one they have got hugely wrong for us today.”

