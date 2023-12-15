News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe youngster moves out on loan

Morecambe youngster Cameron Rooney has signed a short-term loan deal with Northern Premier League West Division side Runcorn Linnets.
By Gavin Browne
Published 15th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
Rooney, who scored for the Shrimps in his first-team debut against Barrow AFC in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy back in October, will have a work experience stint at the APEC Taxis Stadium until January 11.

Speaking of the loan move, Morecambe boss Ged Brannan said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for Cameron, who has continued to impress on a consistent basis.

Morecambe's Cameron Rooney has secured another loan move away from the club Picture: Jack TaylorMorecambe's Cameron Rooney has secured another loan move away from the club Picture: Jack Taylor
Morecambe's Cameron Rooney has secured another loan move away from the club Picture: Jack Taylor
“He's been in and around the first-team environment for a good few months now and this opportunity will give Cameron the chance to play men’s first-team football, which is vital for the development of any young player.”

It will be Rooney’s second loan spell away from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium this season.

The first came in October, when he made a similar move to Northern Premier League club Nantwich Town.

