Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rooney, who scored for the Shrimps in his first-team debut against Barrow AFC in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy back in October, will have a work experience stint at the APEC Taxis Stadium until January 11.

Speaking of the loan move, Morecambe boss Ged Brannan said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for Cameron, who has continued to impress on a consistent basis.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe's Cameron Rooney has secured another loan move away from the club Picture: Jack Taylor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's been in and around the first-team environment for a good few months now and this opportunity will give Cameron the chance to play men’s first-team football, which is vital for the development of any young player.”

It will be Rooney’s second loan spell away from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium this season.