The teenager, who is under contract until 2025, has enjoyed a sharp rise since making his debut for the Shrimps a little more than a year ago.

Forty-five appearances and five goals later, he was placed on standby for an England U20s training camp at St George’s Park.

That squad contains some of the leading young players from teams including both Manchester clubs, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Marseille and Ajax.

Adam Mayor (second right) has starred for the Shrimps Picture: Jack Taylor

“We did have interest in him,” the Morecambe boss said when asked if Mayor’s performances had attracted attention from elsewhere.

“I think that was only natural with the amount of games he’s playing at his age and the potential he has.

“If you see the England squad, we’re talking about a huge pool of players to choose from. For him to be on the radar of England is fantastic.”

Mayor was one of four initial call-ups, which saw the postponement of Saturday’s trip to Barrow AFC.

A fifth came when, after Adams had made contact with the Scottish FA, Michael Mellon was added to Scotland’s U21 squad for their Euro 2025 qualifier in Spain on Monday.

That came on the back of the 19-year-old’s fourth goal in seven games this season as the Shrimps beat Salford City at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Adams added: “I’m delighted for Michael. He’s an old-fashioned striker – so to speak – which will probably come back into the game, in that he can take the ball in and he’s got an eye for a goal.”

That was highlighted by a classic striker’s goal against Salford, when he was first to Mayor’s near post cross and flicked it into the roof of the net.

It was enough to make it 10 points from 12 at home for the Shrimps, who return to action at Gillingham a week on Saturday, September 16.

“Adam put a great ball in for him as well,” Adams said of Mellon’s Salford goal.

“Michael’s movement in the box was excellent, he had to move two or three times.