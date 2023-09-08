News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Two-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by bus
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Morecambe youngster has attracted attention

Derek Adams has admitted that other clubs showed interest in Morecambe’s Adam Mayor over the summer.
By Gavin Browne
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The teenager, who is under contract until 2025, has enjoyed a sharp rise since making his debut for the Shrimps a little more than a year ago.

Forty-five appearances and five goals later, he was placed on standby for an England U20s training camp at St George’s Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That squad contains some of the leading young players from teams including both Manchester clubs, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Marseille and Ajax.

Adam Mayor (second right) has starred for the Shrimps Picture: Jack TaylorAdam Mayor (second right) has starred for the Shrimps Picture: Jack Taylor
Adam Mayor (second right) has starred for the Shrimps Picture: Jack Taylor
Most Popular
Read More
Positive midweek workout

“We did have interest in him,” the Morecambe boss said when asked if Mayor’s performances had attracted attention from elsewhere.

“I think that was only natural with the amount of games he’s playing at his age and the potential he has.

“If you see the England squad, we’re talking about a huge pool of players to choose from. For him to be on the radar of England is fantastic.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mayor was one of four initial call-ups, which saw the postponement of Saturday’s trip to Barrow AFC.

A fifth came when, after Adams had made contact with the Scottish FA, Michael Mellon was added to Scotland’s U21 squad for their Euro 2025 qualifier in Spain on Monday.

That came on the back of the 19-year-old’s fourth goal in seven games this season as the Shrimps beat Salford City at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Adams added: “I’m delighted for Michael. He’s an old-fashioned striker – so to speak – which will probably come back into the game, in that he can take the ball in and he’s got an eye for a goal.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That was highlighted by a classic striker’s goal against Salford, when he was first to Mayor’s near post cross and flicked it into the roof of the net.

It was enough to make it 10 points from 12 at home for the Shrimps, who return to action at Gillingham a week on Saturday, September 16.

“Adam put a great ball in for him as well,” Adams said of Mellon’s Salford goal.

“Michael’s movement in the box was excellent, he had to move two or three times.

“He’s gone back post, then he’s gone front post, and then just managed to get in front of his marker and score with the outside of his foot.”

Related topics:Derek AdamsMorecambeShrimpsMayorEngland