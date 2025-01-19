Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe’s hopes of a second successive home win were dashed by promotion-chasing Crewe Alexandra.

Looking to build on the New Year’s Day home success against Tranmere Rovers, they dominated against their high-flying opponents for long spells.

Their lack of quality in front of goal proved vital once again and Crewe won the game with their only notable chance, thanks to substitute Chris Long.

The opening stages saw Crewe produce some of the football which had taken them into the promotion positions.

Yann Songo'o and Callum Jones both had goalscoring opportunities in Morecambe's loss to Crewe Alexandra Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Jack Lankester’s shot was tipped over by Harry Burgoyne, who then did well to deny Matus Holicek after David Tutonda’s untimely slip.

After a shaky start, the Shrimps began to control the game but failed to turn chances into goals.

The unmarked Callum Jones was unable to make any sort of connection on Gwion Edwards’ cross, before being played in on goal and failing to find the target with only Filip Marschall to beat.

Edwards at least tested the visiting keeper with a long-range shot before the Shrimps ended the half with Ben Tollitt curling narrowly wide.

Morecambe stayed on the front foot at the start of the second half, Yann Songo’o heading a corner off target and Tutonda fizzing an effort inches over.

Songo’o was presented with another chance just after the hour, but failed to find the target from close range as the misses mounted up.

As has been the case so often this season, the Shrimps were made to pay as Crewe scored against the run of play on 68 minutes.

Jones switched off, allowing Ryan Cooney a free run into the area before his pull back was converted by Long.

Pushing for a leveller, the Shrimps ended the game on the front foot.

Adam Lewis found Harvey Macadam, only for Marschall to push away his effort before Tom White sent the rebound just over.

Songo’o also saw a header held by Marschall as a relieved Crewe team took the three points.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie, White, Stott, Williams, Tutonda (Lewis 74), Edwards (Slew 75), Tollitt (Macadam 88), Dackers (Hope 75), Songo’o, Jones (Cooke 74). Subs not used: Schofield, Taylor.

Crewe Alexandra: Marschall, Cooney, Knight-Lebel, Williams, Demetriou, Sanders (Bogle 58), Tracey (Finney, 90), Tabiner, Lankester (Long 59), Holicek (Powell 90), Conway. Subs not used: Booth, Lunt, Billington.

Referee: Paul Howard.

Attendance: 3,648.