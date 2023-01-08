Morecambe winger departs the Mazuma Stadium
Morecambe have confirmed the departure of Dylan Connolly from the Mazuma Stadium.
The 27-year-old wide man has cancelled the remainder of his contract with the Shrimps by mutual consent.
Connolly was Morecambe’s fifth signing of the January transfer window a year ago, penning an 18-month deal after leaving Northampton Town.
His arrival had been second time lucky for then Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson, who had tried to sign Connolly in the summer of 2021.
The Irishman made 43 appearances in all for Morecambe, scoring once; a penalty in the 4-1 defeat at Wigan Athletic last March.
Announcing Connolly’s departure, a club statement said: “Morecambe FC would like to thank Dylan for all of his efforts, and wish him well for the future.”
He is the second player to depart the club after the opening of the winter transfer window last week.
Connolly follows Ousmane Fane through the exit door, the Frenchman since having completed a move to Penang FC in Malaysia.