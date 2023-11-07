Morecambe winger Adam Mayor was among the prizewinners at Monday’s Armstrong Projects Northwest Football Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ceremony, held at Emirates Old Trafford, saw Mayor named as The Athletic Rising Star of the Season.

Mayor came out on top in a section featuring Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Jordan Beyer (Burnley), Adam Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) and George Thomason (Bolton Wanderers).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He won the award after an impressive debut season in 2022/23 saw the 18-year-old make 39 league and cup appearances, scoring four goals.

Adam Mayor picked up a regional prize on Monday Picture: Jack Taylor

The Shrimps were unable to make it a double on the night, however, after missing out on the award for Best Club Marketing, Sponsorship or Engagement Campaign.

They were shortlisted after the success of their #OurTownOurClubOurTeam season ticket launch for 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton Wanderers (‘Pick Our Kits Initiative’) and Everton (‘My Everton, Together With hummel’) were also nominated.

However, the winner was Burnley for its collaboration with the Classic Football Shirts company.

Elsewhere, Shrimps’ boss Derek Adams has been shortlisted for October’s manager of the month award in League Two.

Adams’ players climbed into the top six after taking 13 points from a possible 18 last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also nominated are Stockport County manager Dave Challinor, whose team won all six games, Wrexham’s Phil Parkinson, who led his team to 14 points from 18, and Mansfield Town’s Nigel Clough after their 11 points in five matches.