Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards celebrate the best in club community work, recognising commitment, innovation and impact from clubs and players during the 2023/24 season.

Shrimps defender Farrend Rawson was named as League Two’s EFL Player in the Community, sponsored by the PFA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the award, an EFL statement said: “Farrend Rawson is acknowledged for his ability to carry his influence on the pitch into his community work and spread his enthusiasm for the importance of player support into the first-team dressing room.

Farrend Rawson was named League Two's EFL Player in the Community

“Farrend has supported school projects, the Extra Time programme for the over-60s and, at Christmas, organised players and staff donations to buy presents for children at a local hospital.”

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) won the award in the Championship and Marlon Pack (Portsmouth) claimed the prize for League One.

The Shrimps also scooped League Two’s EFL Community Project of the Season for the Veterans Project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EFL said: “Morecambe’s project aims to reduce isolation of Veterans, as well as those that live alone and are elderly.

“The project has provided training for veterans of all ages, including employability, first aid, food hygiene, wellbeing and local history.

“Veterans have been referred into services such as debt management, benefit advice, home fire safety checks, and addiction services.

“Over 150 unique, individual veterans signed up to the project, with a record number of 72 attendees at 2023’s end-of-year-event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The session provides a bacon butty, unlimited brews and a safe space for veterans aged from 19-90 to socialise with like-minded people.”

Bristol City were the winners in the Championship, while Port Vale took the League One honours.

The EFL also named its Community Club of the Season winners, which saw West Bromwich Albion, Charlton Athletic and Swindon Town on top in their respective divisions.

The winners are due to be presented with their awards in a ceremony taking place at the House of Commons later today.