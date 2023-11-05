News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe will head to Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup

Morecambe will face Wycombe Wanderers in the second round of this season’s FA Cup following the draw on Sunday afternoon.
By Gavin Browne
Published 5th Nov 2023, 17:09 GMT
The Shrimps will travel to Adams Park on the weekend of December 2-3, knowing victory will put them in round three for the third time in four years.

That’s when the Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition, with Morecambe having previously travelled to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in consecutive seasons.

Morecambe beat Wycombe Wanderers when they last met in April of this year Picture: Ian LyonMorecambe beat Wycombe Wanderers when they last met in April of this year Picture: Ian Lyon
Morecambe beat Wycombe Wanderers when they last met in April of this year Picture: Ian Lyon
Victory will also be worth £67,000 from the competition’s prize fund, following on from the £41,000 they picked up for beating Lincoln City in round one.

The date, kick-off time and ticket details will be confirmed in due course.

The two clubs know each other well, having met in nine League Two seasons between 2007/08 and 2017/18.

After a three-year gap, they locked horns in consecutive League One campaigns with Morecambe winning both home games and taking one point from six on the road.

