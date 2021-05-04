Morecambe will give it everything as promotion fight goes to the wire

The Shrimps secured a play-off spot with their 2-0 victory over Walsall last weekend.

However, defeats for Bolton Wanderers and Cambridge United mean Adams’ side still have a chance of sealing a top three spot.

They have to get a positive result against Bradford City at the Mazuma Stadium and then hope the other matches go their way.

Liam McAlinden was one of the players handed a start at Walsall last weekend

If the Shrimps draw and Bolton lose at Crawley Town, they could go up on goal difference, whereas a win could see them finish second if the Wanderers and Cambridge both lose.

Adams said: “All we could have asked for on Saturday was to win the match and see what happened elsewhere.

“I was delighted that we did our side of the business, and with Cambridge and Bolton losing, it takes everything to the final day and who knows what will happen from there?

“We know what we have to do, and although it isn’t totally in our control, we will be going all out to do our bit.

“We had seven players missing and could name only five substitutes on Saturday but the players showed great mentality and desire to get the points and we will have to do that again on Saturday.”

Even if the squad misses out on automatic promotion, they have fulfilled one aim Adams had previously outlined.

His plan was to set a new club record for points won in the EFL, surpassing the 73 posted by Morecambe’s class of 2009/10.

They now have 75, which also supported Adams’ view – expressed last month – that a club record points total would see the Shrimps in the end-of-season play-offs.

Adams said of his squad: “The players have been a fantastic credit to the club and to take the season to the final game is brilliant.

“We have already set the record for the highest number of points in a Football League season and we have already secured a play-off spot, and that is testament to the players and their attitudes.

“I love them to bits and am delighted to be in the position we are in.”