Enterprise Rent-A-Car has become the National League's new title sponsor

Morecambe will be playing in the rebranded Enterprise National League this season after confirmation of a new sponsorship agreement.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car has become the title sponsor of non-league’s top flight, as well as its northern and southern divisions, in what has been described as a ‘multi-year agreement’.

National League chairman Jack Pearce said: “We are delighted to welcome Enterprise as our new headline sponsor.

“This is a significant partnership for the National League and a testament to the growing strength and appeal of our competition.

“Enterprise shares our deep-rooted commitment to communities and its support will be invaluable in helping our clubs to thrive.”

The new deal sees the vehicle rental company replace Vanarama, whose sponsorship came to a conclusion at the end of last season after 11 years.

Kyle Sanborn, Enterprise Mobility’s vice-president of global brand strategy and marketing activation, added: ”Enterprise is incredibly proud to be partnering with the National League.

“We recognise the vital role these clubs play in their local communities and the passion they inspire in fans nationwide.

“This sponsorship provides a fantastic platform for us to demonstrate our commitment to supporting these communities and explore innovative ways to provide mobility solutions for both the clubs and their dedicated supporters. We look forward to a successful and impactful partnership.”