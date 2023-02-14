Duncan Ferguson’s charges had a clear game plan to frustrate the Shrimps by denying them space and time to get into top gear.

Adams feels others may follow suit as Morecambe extended their unbeaten home run to nine games with a late Cole Stockton leveller.

He said: “Before Saturday’s game we had gone eight games undefeated at home, scored a lot of goals and had a lot of players who are in form.

Cole Stockton secured a point for Morecambe against Forest Green Rovers last weekend Picture: Ian Lyon

“People take notice of things like that and Forest Green Rovers showed us a lot of respect.

“They knew we had been unbeaten for a long time and they set up to frustrate us – and every credit to them because their shape and structure was good, and they made things difficult for us.

“If you deny the opposition space, it becomes frustrating for you and frustrating for the fans and that is when everyone has to be patient.

“We are a young squad and there is a lot of learning still to do but games like this will really help everyone do that.

“I have to give the lads credit because they showed great determination and battled right to the end.

“It was great to be rewarded with the goal because it was so important that we kept our unbeaten run at the Mazuma going because home form is crucial.”

It’s Morecambe’s capabilities away from home which face a stern test this evening as they travel to Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm).

The Owls lost top spot in League One last weekend as they drew with Ipswich Town and were leapfrogged at the summit by Plymouth Argyle.

Off the pitch, Adams will also continue the hunt to strengthen his squad for the end-of-season run-in after admitting he missed out on a potential target last week.

The Morecambe boss brought in four players and saw six depart during the January transfer window, as his attention turns to the free agent market.