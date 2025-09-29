Morecambe welcome Chester FC in FA Cup fourth qualifying round
Monday afternoon’s draw for the final qualifying round sees the Shrimps in action against the National League North club over the weekend of October 10-12.
Chester booked their place against the Shrimps following a 5-1 victory against Curzon Ashton on Saturday.
Victory will put Ashvir Singh Johal’s team into the first round proper, which takes place on November 1.
It will also bank the Shrimps £9,375 from the competition’s central prize fund, while a defeat will see them pick up £3,125.
Full fixture details, including ticketing information, will be announced in due course.