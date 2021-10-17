Morecambe to meet play-off foes Newport County AFC in FA Cup first round
Morecambe have discovered their FA Cup first round opponents following the draw this afternoon.
The Shrimps will host Newport County AFC in one of 40 ties being played next month.
It is a repeat of last season’s League Two play-off final at Wembley, which ended with Morecambe winning promotion.
The match will be played over the weekend of November 6-7 with a place in the second round up for grabs.
Whoever wins will also earn £22,629 from the FA Cup’s central prize fund.
This season sees Morecambe attempt to emulate their performance in reaching round three in 2020/21.
Derek Adams’ players won at Maldon and Tiptree in round one before needing extra time to beat Solihull Moors in round two.
That gave them a trip to eventual finalists Chelsea at the start of the year, when goals from Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz saw the Shrimps beaten 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.
