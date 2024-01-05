News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe to meet familiar face in FA Cup tie

Morecambe face a swift reunion with Luke Williams after he was finally confirmed as Swansea City’s new head coach on Friday afternoon.
By Gavin Browne
Published 5th Jan 2024, 14:57 GMT
Williams has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal to join from Notts County, along with his assistant, Ryan Harley, and first-team coach analyst, George Lawtey.

His first game in charge will be tomorrow’s FA Cup meeting with the Shrimps, eight days after his County players beat Ged Brannan’s team 5-0 in League Two.

Luke Williams has left Notts County for Swansea City Picture: David Rogers/Getty ImagesLuke Williams has left Notts County for Swansea City Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images
Luke Williams has left Notts County for Swansea City Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images
Swansea chairman Andy Coleman told their website: “I have been fortunate to spend a lot of time with Luke recently.

“I have looked him in the eye and know that we can trust Luke to be a coach and leader who is aligned with our vision for Swansea City.

“He fits right into the mould of other talented and ambitious young managers who have succeeded here.

“I am confident our supporters will be excited by and proud of this Luke Williams-led Swansea City team.”

