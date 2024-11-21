Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe will find out their opponents in the first knockout stage of this season’s Vertu Trophy on Friday evening.

The draw for the last 32 takes place on Sky Sports News around 6.10pm tomorrow, with the draw remaining regionalised at this stage.

Each group winner will be drawn at home to a second-placed club from a different qualifying group.

Having finished top of their group, the Shrimps are ball number three in the draw for the northern section.

The newly-rebranded Vertu Trophy Picture: EFL

They will welcome one of Crewe Alexandra, Huddersfield Town, Lincoln City and Bradford City to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium in the week beginning December 9.

The draw takes place after the EFL confirmed the competition would be renamed the Vertu Trophy.

It had been known as the Bristol Street Motors Trophy for the last 12 months, following the agreement of a three-year deal with the national automotive brand.

However, Vertu Motors – a group that operates under the trading names of three automotive retail brands, which include Bristol Street Motors – announced it will consolidate those brands into one, named Vertu, last month.

Ben Wright, the EFL’s chief commercial officer, said: “Vertu have contributed significantly to the ongoing success of the competition and have made a lasting impact in communities by supporting accessible football with ticket initiatives.

“Trophy attendances contributed strongly to the EFL’s status as the highest attended league body in Europe last season, and with every Vertu Trophy match live on Sky Sports this season, the exposure for the competition will continue on an upward trajectory.”