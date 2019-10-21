Morecambe to face Blackpool away in FA Cup

Morecambewill make the short trip down the coast to Bloomfield Road where they will play Blackpool in the first round proper of the FA Cup

The Shrimps have two reasons in wanting to make progress into the second round.

One of them is financial with £36,000 on offer to the winners from the competition’s central prize fund.

The other is defying the club’s less than stellar record in the FA Cup in the last decade-and-a-half.

Since winning promotion from non-league in 2007, the Shrimps have had 12 FA Cup campaigns as an EFL club.

However, nine of those have ended in a first round defeat with the remaining three seasons seeing them knocked out in the second round.

Those came against Cheltenham Town (2008/09), Coventry City (2012/13) and Shrewsbury Town (2017/18).

Indeed the last time Morecambe reached the third round came against Ipswich Town.

That was a day to forget for Bentley, who was sent off in the first half at Portman Road when goals from Jamie Clapham, Darren Bent (2) and Darren Ambrose saw the Shrimps beaten.

Tie will be played on the weekend of November 9 and 10, 2019

Full draw

Ipswich Town v Lincoln City

Oxford City v Solihull Moors

Crawley Town v Scunthorpe

Harrogate Town v Portsmouth

Colchester United v Coventry City

Sunderland v Gillingham

Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle United

Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle

York City v Altrincham

Chesterfield or Wrexham v Rochdale

Maidstone United v Torquay United

Leyton Orient v Maldon and Tiptree

Chippenham Town v Northampton Town

Haringey or Yeovil v Hartlepool United

Cambridge United v Exeter City

Whitby Town or Stourbridge v Welling United or Eastleigh

Salford City v Burton Albion

Forest Green Rovers v Sutton United or Billericay Town

Bristol Rovers v Bromley

Ebbsfleet United or Woking v Notts County

Walsall v Darlington

Nantwich Town v AFC Fylde

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers

Hayes and Yeading or Poole v Oxford United

Shrewsbury v Bradford City

Grimsby Town v Newport County

Gateshead v Oldham

Mansfield v Chorley

Dover v Southend

Tranmere v Wycombe Wanderers

Carshalton v Boston

Cheltenham Town v Swindon Town

Accrington Stanley v Crewe

Potter Bar or Barnet v Fleetwood Town

Macclesfield v Kingstonian

Maidenhead or Wealdstone v Rotherham

Blackpool v Morecambe

MK Dons v Port Vale

Stevenage v Peterborough

Chichester - bye