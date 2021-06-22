Morecambe swoop to sign former Walsall winger

Morecambe new boy Wes McDonald in action in Walsall Pic: Getty Images

McDonald, 24, has agreed a two-year contract at the Mazuma Stadium and becomes Shrimps manager Robinson's third signing.

He started his career with Birmingham City and after loan spells with Nuneaton and Solihull Moors, signed for Yeovil Town.

McDonald joined Walsall in July 19 and made 81 appearances for the Saddlers, scoring 10 goals.

After putting pen to paper, McDonald said: "I'm glad to be here and can't wait to get started. As soon as I knew the manager was interested I was really excited.

"I've heard a lot of good things about the manager, the club and I'm looking forward to the next chapter in my career.'"

Robinson, who succeeded Derek Adams in the Shrimps hotseat, is preparing the Morecambe squad in readiness for their League One bow in August.

He said: "Wes is another player I have liked for a while. When I was at my previous club I watched him then and liked what I saw.

"He's a player that can play anywhere across the front three and will excite the supporters.

"Wes likes to go one-on-one and go past people, he can set up and score goals and I think he can get better.

"It is a step up for him to play in League One but I have no doubt he will do that with his ability."

McDonald joins fellow new boys Arthur Gnahoua and Callum Jones at Shrimps.