Morecambe will be without Lee Angol for the next three games after losing their appeal against the striker’s red card in Saturday’s defeat at Colchester United.

The 30-year-old, appearing in his first game since the end of September, was red-carded during the first half of the Shrimps’ 1-0 loss at the JobServe Community Stadium.

He was sent off by referee Sam Purkiss, who deemed a challenge on Colchester defender Ellis Iandolo to be violent conduct.

It was a decision that angered Morecambe boss Derek Adams and saw the club confirm notice of an appeal against the decision on Sunday afternoon.

Lee Angol will miss Morecambe's next three matches through suspension Picture: MorecambeFC

However, their appeal was rejected on Monday, which means Angol is now suspended for Tuesday’s match at Bradford City, along with Saturday’s game against Fleetwood Town and the rearranged trip to Newport County AFC a week tomorrow.

In response, a Morecambe statement said: “We are disappointed to learn our appeal against Lee Angol’s red card picked up against Colchester United has been unsuccessful.

“From the evidence produced, the Regulatory Commission determined this was not a case of wrongful dismissal and clearly excessive punishment.

“Consequently, the wrongful dismissal and clearly excessive claims have been rejected, the dismissal remains and the suspension of three games will be applied.

“Morecambe Football Club is extremely disappointed with the outcome and have asked the FA for their written reasons as to why the claim was dismissed.”