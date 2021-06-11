Morecambe striker signs new contract with the Shrimps

Stockton netted 15 times last season, one behind the top scorer Carlos Mendes Gomes, and was named as the club’s players’ player of the season.

His performances in the lone striker’s role saw him linked with a move to Bolton Wanderers, as well as a possible reunion with former Morecambe boss Derek Adams at Bradford City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole Stockton has signed a new contract after helping Morecambe win promotion

Instead, he becomes the latest piece of the jigsaw as new Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson builds a squad equipped for the challenge of League One next season.

“I’m delighted to get it sorted,” Stockton told the club website.

“The new manager came in and I spoke to him over the phone immediately, and he said that he wanted to keep me at the club and wanted to work with me.

“I’ve loved my time here each time I’ve been with the club. Last year was a special season and I want that feeling and momentum to continue.

“There were other offers there for me, but after the season we just had, I thought it was only right for me to stay.”

Robinson added: “We’re delighted to have Cole staying.

“I think securing Cole is a statement of intent and shows that he sees our ambition.

“Cole is a massive asset. He scores goals, holds the ball up and brings people into play.

“I believe Cole is the first of many that will stay from the successful squad from last season and we’ll add to that.”