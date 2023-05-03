News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
13 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
14 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
15 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
15 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
17 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Morecambe striker shortlisted for April award

Morecambe striker Cole Stockton is on the four-man shortlist to be named as April’s player of the month in League One.

By Gavin Browne
Published 3rd May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The 29-year-old was nominated after finishing the month with five goals in three games against Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City.

Also listed are Ipswich Town’s Conor Chaplin, who scored 10 goals in eight matches, Derby County’s David McGoldrick after he netted six times, and Cambridge United’s Sam Smith, who scored in their first half-dozen games of the month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Morecambe boss: Players have done all they can
Cole Stockton is shortlisted for April's player of the month prize in League One Picture: Michael WilliamsonCole Stockton is shortlisted for April's player of the month prize in League One Picture: Michael Williamson
Cole Stockton is shortlisted for April's player of the month prize in League One Picture: Michael Williamson
Most Popular

However, Morecambe boss Derek Adams has missed out on a nomination for the managerial honour after finishing the month with three wins and a draw in four games.

Instead, the shortlist comprises Steven Schumacher (Plymouth Argyle), Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town), Liam Manning (Oxford United) and Mark Bonner (Cambridge United).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winners of the respective awards across the Championship, League One and League Two will be named at 6am this Friday, May 5.

Related topics:Conor ChaplinMorecambeLeague OneDerek AdamsIpswich TownDerby CountyDavid McGoldrick