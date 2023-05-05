News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
8 minutes ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
12 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
12 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
15 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
17 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93

Morecambe striker misses out on April prize

Cole Stockton has missed out on being named as April’s player of the month in League One.

By Gavin Browne
Published 5th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The Morecambe striker was on a four-man shortlist after finishing the month with five goals in the Shrimps’ wins over Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City.

However, the prize has been claimed by Ipswich Town’s Conor Chaplin, who scored 10 times in eight matches as the Tractor Boys secured promotion back to the Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Morecambe boss: Players have done all they can
Morecambe striker Cole Stockton was nominated for League One's player of the month award Picture: Michael WilliamsonMorecambe striker Cole Stockton was nominated for League One's player of the month award Picture: Michael Williamson
Morecambe striker Cole Stockton was nominated for League One's player of the month award Picture: Michael Williamson
Most Popular

Also nominated was Derby County striker David McGoldrick, who netted six of the Rams’ eight goals as they look to finish in the play-off positions.

The quartet was completed by Cambridge United striker Sam Smith, who scored in each of their first half-dozen matches last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ipswich completed an April double with Kieran McKenna winning the managerial award after taking 22 points from a possible 24, scoring 27 goals and conceding two.

Steven Schumacher (Plymouth Argyle), Liam Manning (Oxford United) and Mark Bonner (Cambridge) were also shortlisted.

Related topics:MorecambeLeague OneDavid McGoldrickConor ChaplinShrimpsIpswich TownDerby County