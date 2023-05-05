The Morecambe striker was on a four-man shortlist after finishing the month with five goals in the Shrimps’ wins over Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City.

However, the prize has been claimed by Ipswich Town’s Conor Chaplin, who scored 10 times in eight matches as the Tractor Boys secured promotion back to the Championship.

Morecambe striker Cole Stockton was nominated for League One's player of the month award Picture: Michael Williamson

Also nominated was Derby County striker David McGoldrick, who netted six of the Rams’ eight goals as they look to finish in the play-off positions.

The quartet was completed by Cambridge United striker Sam Smith, who scored in each of their first half-dozen matches last month.

Ipswich completed an April double with Kieran McKenna winning the managerial award after taking 22 points from a possible 24, scoring 27 goals and conceding two.