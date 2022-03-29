The 26-year-old was the 18th of the 19 new arrivals at the Mazuma Stadium last summer.

However, he has now joined National League title favourites Stockport County on a deal until the end of the season.

Duffus had joined the Shrimps from National League side Bromley, having agreed a two-year deal at the Mazuma Stadium.

Morecambe striker Courtney Duffus

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, Duffus’ career had also taken in spells at Everton, Bury, Oldham Athletic, Waterford and Yeovil Town, prior to joining Bromley.

He made his Morecambe debut in August’s loss at Gillingham, the first of three appearances in a week.

However, after the third of those – the 1-0 defeat of Sheffield Wednesday – it was revealed he had picked up a thigh injury which kept him out for a number of weeks.

He didn’t feature again until the 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic in November with his last outing coming in the 2-0 loss at Rotherham United in February.

In all, he has played eight times for the club but is yet to score a goal.

County’s director of football, Simon Wulson, told their club website: “Courtney is an athletic forward player who has strong pedigree in the National League from his time at Yeovil and Bromley.