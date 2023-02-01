Subject to international clearance, the 32-year-old heads to the Scottish Premiership 18 months after joining the Shrimps following a two-year spell with St Mirren.

He becomes the sixth player to leave Morecambe this year following Ousmane Fane, Dylan Connolly, Kieran Phillips, Anthony O’Connor and Shane McLoughlin.

Jon Obika's goal against Gillingham was one of two he scored for Morecambe Picture: Michael Williamson

Injury meant Obika missed the first four-and-a-half months of last season before making his debut in defeat at Portsmouth in December 2021.

In all, he made 13 appearances in the 2021/22 campaign and scored twice.

Eight more games followed this time around, the last of which was Morecambe’s home loss against Cambridge United on September 24.

A Morecambe statement said: “Morecambe Football Club would like to wish Jon all the very best during his time at Fir Park.”