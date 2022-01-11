Morecambe striker departs the Mazuma Stadium

The 24-year-old left at the conclusion of the short-term contract he signed when joining the club in August.

Harrison, who came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur and also featured for Yeovil Town, Southend United, AFC Wimbledon and Melbourne City, was the 17th summer signing made by manager Stephen Robinson.

He made four appearances for the club, all of them coming off the bench, though his hopes of regular football were stunted by injuries: most notably a broken toe picked up in September.

Shayon Harrison (left) made four appearances for Morecambe

Robinson said: “Shayon has been a top, top professional since arriving at the club and it’s a shame that injuries have stood in his way.

“Of course, we wish the boy the very best of luck in whatever comes next in his career.”