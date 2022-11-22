The Shrimps’ narrow 2-1 defeat to Lincoln City at the weekend saw them fall to joint bottom of the League One table with three other teams, all of them six points from safety.

With the January transfer window a little more than a month away, Adams is working hard to identify possible new targets.

The manager insists he believes the Shrimps can avoid relegation again this year but still wants to make changes to his squad if money does become available.

Morecambe gained nothing for their efforts at Lincoln City last weekend Picture: Jack Taylor

He said: “We have good numbers in our squad and good options and I think that we can survive without a doubt.

“We have got a good core of players and I think we are seeing that now on a weekly basis.

“We need more quality to get us over the line in crucial games and we needed a bit more leeway in the summer to get us there.

“I’ve been told that we don’t have any money to spend in January and we have to hope that funds come in through players going out of the club or we find a buyer.

“We are still working to find players even though we know we have no idea if we will have any money available at this moment in time.

“I have never gone to a board and asked them for money but we do have to do all we can to stay in the division and I think added expenditure would help us.

“We need that extra revenue to move forward as a club.”

One further avenue would be progress in the Papa Johns Trophy with Morecambe looking to reach the last 16 for the first time since the competition’s rebrand in 2016.

They can do so tonight when they make an immediate return to Lincoln, looking to pick up a first victory in eight matches across all competitions.