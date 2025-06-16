Morecambe stalwart leaves after 17 years as player, coach and caretaker boss
A club statement on Monday said the Shrimps’ goalkeeping coach – and former Republic of Ireland U21 international – is leaving to ‘pursue new opportunities’.
Having joined Morecambe in 2008 after spells with Nottingham Forest and Chesterfield, Roche made 481 appearances in all competitions.
A former club captain, he made huge contributions at both ends of the pitch.
There was a man-of-the-match performance in the goalless draw at Coventry City on the final day of the 2017/18 season, helping Morecambe to the point that preserved their EFL status.
Two years before that, however, he scored the stoppage-time goal which gave the Shrimps a draw against Portsmouth.
Following Jim Bentley’s departure as manager in October 2019, Roche was named joint caretaker boss alongside Kevin Ellison.
They oversaw a 1-0 home win against Leyton Orient a week later, as well as the FA Cup loss at Blackpool which came 48 hours after Derek Adams’ appointment as manager.
Roche was released as a player at the end of that Covid-curtailed season before retiring and then taking up the goalkeeping coach’s role.
There was, however, a second spell as caretaker when Roche took charge of a 2-0 defeat at Rotherham United in February 2022, coming between the departure of Stephen Robinson and Adams’ initial return to the club.
Paying tribute to Roche, Adams said: “I would like to thank Barry on behalf of the players and backroom staff for his huge contribution to Morecambe Football Club as a player and as a coach.
“When I took over as first-team manager in 2019, my first decision was to promote Barry to my coaching staff.
“He will be leaving behind many friends after his long association with the club, and we all send him best wishes in his new role.”
Morecambe co-chairman Rod Taylor added: “All of us as directors would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Barry Roche for his outstanding service to Morecambe Football Club.
“Barry has demonstrated unwavering dedication, professionalism and passion throughout his time with us.”