Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There had been a delay in the payment of salaries, with the usual due date having been the 28th of this month.

As that date fell on a Sunday, it was expected that wages would have been paid last Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, the club announced that night that the necessary funding from the club owner, Jason Whittingham, had failed to materialise; fewer than 24 hours before the final game of the season.

Morecambe FC's players and staff have received April's wages

With employees having waited all weekend and most of Monday, the club has now issued a statement to say that payment has been made.

It said: “Following receipt of funds from Bond Group, the club can confirm that all wages have been paid in full for the month of April.

“We thank our staff, players, supporters and the wider community for their support and patience at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the second time in 13 months that wages had been delayed, having also been the case in March 2023.

That kickstarted the events which culminated in the club’s three-point penalty imposed earlier this month.