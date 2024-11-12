Derek Adams says Morecambe are determined to prove the doubters wrong after making it two wins from two with victory at Harrogate Town last Saturday.

Although they are still bottom of League Two, Adams said the club’s fighting spirit is there for all to see and remains as strong as ever.

He said: “We are Morecambe Football Club and that is an issue for us.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We don’t get the respect from many people we deserve from inside the game or outside the game – and that is something we have been trying to change for many years.

“The mentality of the squad was exceptional on Saturday because we could have dropped our heads after they equalised late in the game.

“We stuck with it and showed a great team spirit to get the goal at the end that gave us a huge three points.

“That closes up the gap between ourselves and some of the teams just above us.

“The determination of the squad is excellent and you can see that.

“The way they want to work and the way they want to do well and win games was there in abundance. That will stand us in good stead.

“It’s really important to stay in touch and be in catching distance of teams above us.

“There are always teams who think they can’t get caught but that is never the case.

“We have to make sure teams are looking at us and looking at our results, and we have to get to the stage and get that run together.

“There are a number of clubs who are within catching distance at this moment in time and it is important we keep the momentum going.”

The Shrimps look to make it three wins from three this evening when they complete their Bristol Street Motors Trophy group stage programme.

They welcome Carlisle United to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium (7pm), knowing a point will see them top their group.

A place in the knockout stages has already been confirmed following the victories against Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest’s U21s.