Morecambe squad challenged to back up midweek victory

Joe Nuttall scored twice and Jamal Blackman kept a clean sheet for Morecambe in midweek Photo: Morecambe FC

Ashvir Singh Johal hailed his players’ display after watching Morecambe end their long wait for an away victory in midweek.

Jake Cain, Gwion Edwards and Joe Nuttall (2) gave Johal’s players their third win of the season and a first clean sheet.

It was also a first victory away from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium in 299 days, going back to the win at Carlisle United on Boxing Day last year.

The three points also set them up nicely for Saturday’s trip to an Eastleigh team sitting in 12th position after three draws in their last five.

Johal said: “Performances from Gateshead onwards (5-2 defeat), our expected goals have been really high, we should have scored a lot more goals in all the games and our expected goals conceded have been low.

“From a data point of view, we should have performed better in all of those games.

“We weren’t clinical in the attacking box and we didn’t defend well enough – and the message has been ‘fix both boxes, we can have consistently good performances for 90 minutes’.

“We did that. I’m really pleased with the clean sheet, also really pleased with how there’s been a clear plan in every game – and, today, the players executed that magnificently.

“Now the important thing is this result’s gone and the full focus is on the game for Saturday and making sure we win that game as well.”

Cain’s goal, his first of the season, came after Ben Williams’ return at left-back enabled him to play in his more natural midfield position.

Nuttall’s double also broke his duck for the Shrimps, having been out for a month before returning in last weekend’s home loss against Southend United.

“Jake’s been a big source of our chances created in the early part of the season,” Johal said.

“When we put him to left-back, we knew we missed his creativity in that area; he was magnificent with and without the ball (at Boston).

“Joe’s worked really hard over the last few weeks to understand what we require from him; he got an opportunity to show that last week and he’s been great in the couple of games he’s played.”