Morecambe-Southport pre-season friendly cancelled
The Shrimps had been due to visit Haig Avenue on Tuesday evening for their penultimate outing before the new season.
However, following a knife attack which left two children dead and six more in a critical condition, a decision has been made to cancel the game.
A Morecambe statement said: “Everybody at Morecambe Football Club sends their deepest condolences to the victims, their families and anyone affected at this unimaginably difficult time.”
Southport added: “Given the tragic events of today and following extensive engagement with relevant local stakeholders, we have taken the decision to cancel tomorrow night’s pre-season friendly with Morecambe FC out of respect to those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to those who will be deeply impacted by this horrible tragedy.
“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Southport FC are with those affected and we extend our deepest condolences to all those impacted.”
Southport had earlier released a statement inviting fans to attend their club lounge on Tuesday should they wish to do so.
It said: “Southport FC are deeply saddened by the tragic events that have occurred in our community today.
“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with everyone affected by this ongoing tragedy.
“We invite our community to join us in our club lounge tomorrow from 10am to 3pm.
“This is a safe and supportive space for those impacted by today’s events or anyone who wishes to offer their support.
“Please feel welcome to come by for a chat. As a community we are stronger together.”