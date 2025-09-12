Morecambe signing wants to enjoy his football with the Shrimps

Former Accrington Stanley winger Jack Nolan joined Morecambe earlier this week Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Jack Nolan revealed Morecambe’s ambition played a key role in persuading him to join the club’s new-look squad.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nolan became the 17th signing at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium following Panjab Warriors’ takeover and Ashvir Singh Johal’s appointment as manager.

Having won on day one of their delayed start to the National League season, the Shrimps have lost their last four as they head to Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They face a home team who gained their first win of the season against Boston United last weekend after three draws and four losses in their first seven matches.

Nolan said: “It’s not been the best of times for the club and they’ve now got back to where they hopefully want to be, hopefully pushing towards being a League club again.

“Speaking to everyone at the club about the ambition and what they want to try and achieve, it was something I felt I could help towards so that was a big part of me coming here.”

The 24-year-old winger had left Gillingham on deadline day last week after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nolan had only spent a year with them, having joined after 18 goals in 80 matches for Accrington Stanley.

He added: “I like to think I can bring goals and assists, I think I obviously did that in my time at Accrington.

“For me, it’s more about getting back enjoying my football, being happy and hopefully that will bring the best out of me.”

Nolan adds to the attacking options available to Johal, whom he admitted played an important role in his decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He revealed: “I left Gillingham on deadline day so it’s been a bit of a hectic week and as soon as he said what he liked about me and what he thinks I can bring to the side, it was a no-brainer for me.

“Moving back up north with my family, it all fitted together so it was perfect.

“There’s some talented players here so I’d like to think I can add to that and bring my experiences to that, so I’m just really excited to get going and I can’t wait for Saturday.”