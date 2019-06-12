Morecambe sign striker Tranmere Rovers striker Cole Stockton

Morecambe have made striker Cole Stockton their second signing of the summer.

Stockton has signed a one-year deal which will come into play on July 1 when his contract with Tranmere Rovers runs out.

The 25-year-old is no stranger to the Shrimps, having had two spells on loan with them previously.

He played seven games for them towards the end of the 2015/16 campaign, scoring twice.

Stockton returned to spend the first-half of the 2016/17 season with Morecambe, scoring 10 goals in all competitions.

Since those loan spells, he has played for Tranmere, Hearts, Carlisle and Wrexham.

Shrimps manager Jim Bentley told the club's official website: "We know Cole well from his successful loan spell with us a couple of seasons ago and we know how he works and like wise he knows what’s expected of him here.

"He’s had a couple of up and down seasons at various clubs but we feel he has good strengths that will help us improve.

"If he can reproduce the form he showed the last time he played for us, we will have a very good player on our hands who is capable of scoring goals.

"He’s keen to come to us and ready to work hard in order to improve and do well during this coming season."

Stockton said: "I loved my loan spell with the club and I’m looking forward to working with the gaffer and Ken McKenna again.

“They were great with me last time and really believed in me and I really wanted to work with them again."

Stockton joins former Preston North End striker Mike Howard in the Morecambe arrivals lounge, while four of the 10 players offered new contracts have so far signed up.