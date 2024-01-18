Morecambe sign former QPR youngster
Having worked his way through the academy and up to U21 level, Harrack penned a first professional contract last summer; a deal which expired this week.
Predominantly a centre-back, he can also slot in at right-back when required.
He has also played nine times for Grenada, teaming up with Morecambe defender Jacob Bedeau in the process.
Speaking on his move to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, Harrack said: “I’m over the moon!
“I was lucky enough to come in for a few days, meet the boys and staff and I couldn’t be happier.
“I only heard positive things from Jacob, which was definitely a factor in coming in; he said about all the boys and staff and what a welcoming environment Morecambe is.
“I’d describe myself as aggressive, defensive-minded, passionate and I’ll leave everything on the pitch every week.”
Harrack becomes the fifth January arrival, following on from Gwion Edwards, Archie Mair, Joe Adams and Ged Garner.
Another defensive option, Oscar Threlkeld, sees his short-term deal with the Shrimps expire this month.
The 29-year-old has played twice since joining the club last November and manager Ged Brannan provided an update on his situation this afternoon.
He said: “We’ve offered him an extension, it’s down to him to decide what he wants to do.
“We’ll see what happens, his contract is up on the 27th or the 28th.”