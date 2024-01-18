News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Morecambe sign former QPR youngster

Morecambe have added to their defensive options with the signing of Kayden Harrack until the end of the season.
By Gavin Browne
Published 18th Jan 2024, 17:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Brentford before making a move to QPR aged 13.

Having worked his way through the academy and up to U21 level, Harrack penned a first professional contract last summer; a deal which expired this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Predominantly a centre-back, he can also slot in at right-back when required.

Most Popular
Kayden Harrack has joined Morecambe until the end of the season Picture: Morecambe FCKayden Harrack has joined Morecambe until the end of the season Picture: Morecambe FC
Kayden Harrack has joined Morecambe until the end of the season Picture: Morecambe FC
Read More
Striker signs loan deal

He has also played nine times for Grenada, teaming up with Morecambe defender Jacob Bedeau in the process.

Speaking on his move to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, Harrack said: “I’m over the moon!

“I was lucky enough to come in for a few days, meet the boys and staff and I couldn’t be happier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I only heard positive things from Jacob, which was definitely a factor in coming in; he said about all the boys and staff and what a welcoming environment Morecambe is.

“I’d describe myself as aggressive, defensive-minded, passionate and I’ll leave everything on the pitch every week.”

Harrack becomes the fifth January arrival, following on from Gwion Edwards, Archie Mair, Joe Adams and Ged Garner.

Another defensive option, Oscar Threlkeld, sees his short-term deal with the Shrimps expire this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 29-year-old has played twice since joining the club last November and manager Ged Brannan provided an update on his situation this afternoon.

He said: “We’ve offered him an extension, it’s down to him to decide what he wants to do.

“We’ll see what happens, his contract is up on the 27th or the 28th.”

Related topics:QPRMorecambeBrentfordJacob Bedeau