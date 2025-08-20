Mo Sangare has become Ashvir Singh Johal's first signing as Morecambe manager Photo: Morecambe FC

Morecambe boss Ashvir Singh Johal has made his first signing with the arrival of Mo Sangare.

The 26-year-old Liberian international midfielder joins the Shrimps from Swiss side AC Bellinzona, for whom he made 24 appearances.

Sangare’s professional career started at Newcastle United in 2019 before he was loaned to Accrington Stanley the following year.

He joined them permanently in the summer of 2022, upon the conclusion of his contract with Newcastle.

His Stanley stay lasted 12 months, featuring 26 games in all competitions, before making the move to Livingston.

That was another year-long switch as Sangare played 33 matches, scoring once, as Livingston were relegated from the Scottish Premiership in the 2023/24 season.

Sangare then moved to AC Bellinzona on a one-year contract, helping them to seventh place last season in the Swiss Challenge League; Switzerland’s second tier competition.

Johal said of his new signing: “Mo is someone who we identified straight away, someone who will fit right into what we’re trying to build at Morecambe.

“He has a lot of EFL experiences and he has got the required skill set that is going to help us compete straight away in the National League.

“He has the mentality we’re looking for, he’s got that winning mindset and he wants to push to improve and get better and ultimately win games.

“Mo’s characteristics as a player will exactly fit the style of play we’re trying to build here. I can’t wait to work with him.”

Sangare’s arrival followed that of Ian Hutton, who is the Shrimps’ new head of physical performance.

Hutton has previously worked at Cheltenham Town, Solihull Moors, Notts County and Woking.

“He is a fantastic physical performance coach who will lead all aspects of the physical performance side of the club,” Johal said.

“He has direct experience working with managers who have gained promotion from the National League to League Two and fully understands what it takes to build a successful performance department.

“He has worked with clubs who share similar football philosophies to the ones we are implementing.

“His work with Luke Williams at Notts County was outstanding and directly contributed to the development of a football team that dominated games with the ball and physically were one of the best teams in the league.”