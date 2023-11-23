Morecambe have bolstered their selection options with the signing of Oscar Threlkeld.

The 29-year-old has signed a short-term deal at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium until January 2024, having spent an extended time training with the club.

Threlkeld boasts a wealth of experience in League Two with more than 130 games under his belt at that level.

Beginning his career at Bolton Wanderers, Threlkeld moved to Plymouth Argyle on loan in 2015 and worked under former Morecambe boss Derek Adams.

Oscar Threlkeld has signed a short-term deal with Morecambe Picture: Morecambe FC

He joined on a permanent basis the following season, which ended with promotion from League Two.

A move to SK Beveren followed in 2018 before returning to Plymouth on loan in early 2019.

That summer saw him join Salford City, helping them to EFL Trophy success in 2019/20 before linking up with Adams again at Bradford City in 2021.

All 27 of his appearances for Bradford came in the 2021/22 campaign, which was followed by an eight-game loan spell at Oldham Athletic the following season.

That ended early as a result of a knee injury and, having left Bradford once his contract expired last summer, Threlkeld has been working on his fitness with the Shrimps.

While his predominant position is right-back, Threlkeld has plenty of experience at centre-back as well as in a more defensive midfield role.

He said: “I’ve been with the club for a couple of months with the staff allowing me to come in to do some rehab.

“It’s taken a couple of months to get back to full fitness. I’ve worked hard and I’ve been lucky enough to (be) given the chance to sign a contract.

“I know the lads now. They’ve welcomed me with open arms and it’s going to be easy for me to know what to do when I get on the pitch: I know what each individual person will bring.

“I’m very excited to get involved. It’s been a tough year or so obviously, not being able to play, but I’m raring to get back on the pitch to help the lads get three points.