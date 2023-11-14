Derek Adams says Morecambe should be proud of the international call-ups that have seen another weekend game called off.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saturday’s scheduled home fixture against Crewe Alexandra is the third league game this season to be postponed for that reason after three players were called up for U21 internationals.

Michael Mellon is in the Scotland squad to face Belgium and Hungary, Eli King has been selected for Wales’ games against Iceland and Denmark, while JJ McKiernan is in the Northern Ireland party meeting England at Goodison Park next Tuesday, November 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of tonight’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie at Blackpool, Adams said: “To have three players at least called up is great for the football club and for the lads themselves.

JJ McKiernan (left) and Eli King (fourth right) are two of Morecambe's U21 internationals Picture: Jack Taylor

“We always knew when we signed them that that could be a possibility and we have three definites in Michael Mellon, JJ McKiernan and Eli King.

“It’s great recognition for them and it is something the club should be proud of.”

One player not called up this time is Adam Mayor, despite his success in winning the Rising Star category in the Northwest Football Awards last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor, who scored against Grimsby in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Blundell Park, beat off the challenge of some of the Premier League’s most promising players to win the award.

Adams said: “To beat the likes of Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, Curtis Jones from Liverpool and Rico Lewis from Man City to win that award shows how far he has come in a relatively short period of time.

“He only made his debut just over a year ago and has done a lot in a short period of time.

“He’s one who can play in a variety of positions and has a real eye for a goal and an assist and he just wants to do well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is an asset to the club and is on contract for another 18 months. There are a lot of clubs interested in him but we have a valuation on him and that hasn’t been met yet.