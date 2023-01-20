News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Morecambe see their match against Port Vale postponed

Morecambe have confirmed that tomorrow’s scheduled home match against Port Vale has been postponed.

By Gavin Browne
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 5:09pm

The Shrimps had been looking to pick up a fourth straight victory in League One and move further clear of the relegation zone.

However, this week’s freezing temperatures mean Derek Adams’ players face a second consecutive call-off following on from last week’s postponement at Cambridge United.

Hide Ad

Adams had feared such an outcome when he spoke before training on Thursday – and his worst fears have been confirmed.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams had feared a postponement Picture: Jack Taylor
Most Popular
Read More
Morecambe bring in Burnley striker on loan

A club statement said: “Following a pitch inspection by a PGMOL match official this afternoon, Saturday’s home fixture against Port Vale has been postponed.

Hide Ad

“With the pitch at the Mazuma Stadium currently frozen, and with further low temperatures expected overnight, the pitch was deemed unplayable and a revised date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

“Further details on ticketing arrangements for the revised fixture will follow once a new date has been confirmed.”

Derek AdamsPort ValeMorecambeLeague OneShrimps