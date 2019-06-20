Morecambe's 2019/20 League Two fixtures announced

Morecambe will face Grimsby Town at home on the opening day of the 2019/20 season
The Mariners will travel to the Globe Arena on Saturday, August 3.
The festive fixtures will see the Shrimps host Oldham Athletic on Boxing Day before visiting Bradford on New Year’s Day.
Morecambe fans will get their first chance to visit Walsall on Tuesday, January 28th and newly-promoted Salford City on Saturday, April 18th.
Jim Bentley's men will end their campaign against Scunthorpe on Saturday, April 25th.
Grimsby Town H Aug 3 2019
Mansfield Town A Aug 10
Cheltenham Town H Aug 17
Macclesfield Town A Aug 20
Exeter City H Aug 24
Swindon Town A Aug 31
Salford City H Sep 07
Scunthorpe United A Sep 14
Walsall H Sep 17
Oldham Athletic A Sep 21
Northampton Town H Sep 28
Port Vale A Oct 05
Bradford City H Oct 12
Colchester United A Oct 19
Forest Green Rovers H Oct 22
Stevenage A Oct 26
Leyton Orient H Nov 02
Crawley Town A Nov 16
Crewe Alexandra A Nov 23
Carlisle United H Dec 07
Plymouth Argyle A Dec 14
Newport County H Dec 21
Oldham Athletic H Dec 26
Cambridge United A Dec 29
Bradford City A Jan 01 2020
Port Vale H Jan 04
Colchester United H Jan 11
Northampton Town A Jan 18
Cambridge United H Jan 25
Walsall A Jan 28
Cheltenham Town A Feb 01
Mansfield Town H Feb 08
Macclesfield Town H Feb 11
Grimsby Town A Feb 15
Carlisle United A Feb 22
Crewe Alexandra H Feb 29
Newport County A Mar 07
Plymouth Argyle H Mar 14
Forest Green Rovers A Mar 17
Stevenage H Mar 21
Leyton Orient A Mar 28
Crawley Town H Apr 04
Exeter City A Apr 10
Swindon Town H Apr 13
Salford City A Apr 18
Scunthorpe United H Apr 25