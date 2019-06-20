Morecambe's 2019/20 League Two fixtures announced

Morecambe will face Grimsby Town at home on the opening day of the 2019/20 season

The Mariners will travel to the Globe Arena on Saturday, August 3.

The festive fixtures will see the Shrimps host Oldham Athletic on Boxing Day before visiting Bradford on New Year’s Day.

Morecambe fans will get their first chance to visit Walsall on Tuesday, January 28th and newly-promoted Salford City on Saturday, April 18th.

Jim Bentley's men will end their campaign against Scunthorpe on Saturday, April 25th.

Grimsby Town H Aug 3 2019

Mansfield Town A Aug 10

Cheltenham Town H Aug 17

Macclesfield Town A Aug 20

Exeter City H Aug 24

Swindon Town A Aug 31

Salford City H Sep 07

Scunthorpe United A Sep 14

Walsall H Sep 17

Oldham Athletic A Sep 21

Northampton Town H Sep 28

Port Vale A Oct 05

Bradford City H Oct 12

Colchester United A Oct 19

Forest Green Rovers H Oct 22

Stevenage A Oct 26

Leyton Orient H Nov 02

Crawley Town A Nov 16

Crewe Alexandra A Nov 23

Carlisle United H Dec 07

Plymouth Argyle A Dec 14

Newport County H Dec 21

Oldham Athletic H Dec 26

Cambridge United A Dec 29

Bradford City A Jan 01 2020

Port Vale H Jan 04

Colchester United H Jan 11

Northampton Town A Jan 18

Cambridge United H Jan 25

Walsall A Jan 28

Cheltenham Town A Feb 01

Mansfield Town H Feb 08

Macclesfield Town H Feb 11

Grimsby Town A Feb 15

Carlisle United A Feb 22

Crewe Alexandra H Feb 29

Newport County A Mar 07

Plymouth Argyle H Mar 14

Forest Green Rovers A Mar 17

Stevenage H Mar 21

Leyton Orient A Mar 28

Crawley Town H Apr 04

Exeter City A Apr 10

Swindon Town H Apr 13

Salford City A Apr 18

Scunthorpe United H Apr 25