Morecambe run the risk of being frozen out against Port Vale
Derek Adams hopes Morecambe’s match against Port Vale goes ahead tomorrow – but admits a second straight call-off may be on the cards.
The Shrimps are seeking a fourth straight victory in their bid to climb the League One table, as well as going eight unbeaten at the Mazuma Stadium.
However, as with clubs up and down the country, the Shrimps’ preparations have been affected by this week’s freezing temperatures.
It comes a week after the scheduled trip to Cambridge United was postponed with strong winds having caused damage to a stand roof at the Abbey Stadium.
When asked how conditions were before training on Thursday, Adams joked: “Frozen! We’ve had to go on artificial pitches this week because the training pitch is frozen.
“I’d think there is a doubt on the game if conditions continue because, obviously, the pitch is frozen at this moment in time.
“I’d like to think it will go ahead but it depends on how quickly the pitch thaws out.
“We were really disappointed not to play against Cambridge because we were looking forward to the game.
“However, conditions over Thursday and Friday night were pretty bad over the country and, in the South East, it got worse.”
Should tomorrow’s match go ahead, it will see Morecambe looking to atone for Boxing Day’s defeat at Vale Park.
That left Adams’ players bottom of the division, only for the wins against Accrington Stanley, Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town to lift them out of the relegation places.
Vale, for their part, occupy 11th place in the table and are only five points adrift of the top six.
They were beaten last time out, losing 2-0 to Peterborough United on Monday, and Adams is impressed with their campaign so far.
He said: “I went to watch Port Vale the other night and they have done very well this season.
“To be fair, they were missing a few players but they are a very strong side and are very competitive.
“On the night, Peterborough were able to get that first goal which proved crucial.
“We’ve won our last three games, our home form is very good and we want to continue that.”
Jake Taylor, Courtney Duffus and Max Melbourne are Morecambe’s only confirmed absentees with Cole Stockton back in the frame after injury.