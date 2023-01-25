That was as a result of games against Cambridge United and Port Vale being called off.

Their trip to Cambridge was postponed after strong winds caused damage to a section of the Main Stand roof at the Abbey Stadium.

Morecambe have a new date for their trip to Cambridge United Picture: Ian Lyon

A week later, the recent freezing temperatures saw the scheduled home game with Port Vale called off.

Vale will now make the journey to the Mazuma Stadium on Tuesday, February 21 (7.45pm).

Morecambe’s trip to Cambridge will take place on Tuesday, March 7, again with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Tickets purchased for both of the original fixtures will remain valid for the new dates.