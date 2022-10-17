The draw for the first round proper takes place this evening, when the 48 EFL League One and Two clubs enter proceedings, alongside the 32 non-league qualifiers.

Morecambe will be ball number 30 in the draw, which will be broadcast live on BBC Two, starting around 7.15pm, as well as being shown on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook channels.

Seven fourth qualifying round replays are due to be played on Tuesday with round one matches taking place over the weekend of November 5-6.

Anthony O'Connor gave Morecambe the lead in last season's FA Cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

As well as a place in round two, victory will also be worth £41,000 from the competition’s prize fund.

The Shrimps will be looking to complete an FA Cup hat-trick this season by reaching round three for the third consecutive season.

Morecambe had waited 18 years to progress into round three before doing so during the 2020/21 campaign.

Having won at Maldon and Tiptree in round one, an extra-time defeat of Solihull Moors saw them handed a trip to Chelsea in round three.

Goals from Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz gave Chelsea a 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Last season, the Shrimps beat Newport County AFC in their first cup tie, followed by a single-goal victory at Buxton in front of the TV cameras.

That saw them drawn at Tottenham Hotspur in round three, where Anthony O’Connor put them in front.

