Morecambe prepare as normal for Fleetwood Town's visit despite Covid-related call-offs

Matches from the Premier League down to League Two have been postponed this week following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Speaking after training on Thursday, he added: “We’re 100 per cent on at the moment, we’re one of the teams who hasn’t been affected by it.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson

“We can only hope that remains the case but we will certainly be on at this stage.

“The players have been double vaccinated and they are all having their boosters on Tuesday.

“We are one of the lucky ones. We are in a position where we are all double vaccinated.”

Following a number of call-offs this week, the EFL has now issued guidelines to its 72 member clubs.

Those include details on enhanced training ground protocols, increased testing and the minimum number of players needed to fulfil a fixture.

An EFL statement said: “All 72 clubs will now be required to implement enhanced RED protocols for first team training settings.

“Social distancing measures will be required outside of physical sessions, along with restrictions to the use of indoor facilities, manual therapy and group travel, amongst others.

“As part of the enhanced guidance, clubs will be expected to implement a daily screening programme of testing, subject to supply chain availability of lateral flow tests.

“Any person with a positive test of symptoms will then be required to take a PCR test and isolate in line with Government guidance.

“In the wake of recent EFL fixture postponements due to Covid-19 cases at clubs, the EFL has also provided guidance on non-fulfilment of fixtures, confirming that clubs will be expected to play where it has 14 players including a goalkeeper available from the club’s registered squad list, Under-21 players not on the squad list but have played one league match, or any other contracted player not on the squad list but otherwise would have been eligible to play. The EFL will assist clubs in their deliberations.

“This guidance has been designed to help clubs ensure the safety of players and staff, while ensuring that the fixture schedule can be maintained wherever possible.

“Where any club states it cannot fulfil a fixture, a report shall be filed with the EFL and the circumstances reviewed.”

Date for November showed 59 per cent of EFL players had been double vaccinated, with 75 per cent either fully vaccinated, having had a single jab or intending to to be vaccinated - but 25 per cent currently do not intend to be vaccinated.