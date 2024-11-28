Derek Adams has challenged Morecambe’s players to emulate their away results at home as they look to climb League Two.

Last weekend’s victory at Swindon Town, which lifted the Shrimps off the foot of the table, was their third of the league season.

All three have come on the road with 10 points from nine matches giving Morecambe the division’s 12th best away record.

In contrast, they have League Two’s worst home return with three points from 24 by way of their draws against Colchester United, Notts County and Bradford City.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

It’s a difference Adams is keen to address as the Shrimps aim to put a poor start to the season behind them.

“It’s strange in that we’re usually very good at home but we have played a number of the top teams there,” the Morecambe manager said.

“We have won a number of games away from home this season, so we would like to get our home form going now.”

Two home league games remain this year, with Grimsby Town (December 7) and Bromley (December 21) visiting the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Another 13 await in 2025, when the hope is Adams will have done sufficient business in the transfer window to avoid a return to the National League.

Only five players were on the books last summer when he returned to a club operating under an EFL embargo.

Once that was lifted, 15 signings were announced with another four coming after that as Adams built a squad of 24.

Nevertheless, the Shrimps’ boss has said he is looking to add new players in January and move on others who are in need of game time.

Contact has been made with other clubs, outlining the areas in which Adams is looking to strengthen.

Replies have been received, both in terms of possible incomings and outgoings.

Adams said: “We have had some responses. We are obviously profiling players we would like to take in the window to add to the squad.

“A number of teams have got back to us with potential loan signings but that’s the nature of the beast.

“We’ve had interest as well. There’s been interest in a player but that’s in the early stages and probably won’t pick up pace until January.”