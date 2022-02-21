Morecambe players' late training session after Shrewsbury Town postponement

Assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll admitted that, once they were informed of the call-off, it was back to base for an extra training session ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Rotherham United.

Last Saturday’s game was postponed just after 1pm with videos posted on social media showing waterlogged areas of the pitch at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The Morecambe players were still on their way to the ground at that point so, once the game was off, they went training instead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe assistant manager Diarmuid O'Carroll

O’Carroll said: “We never got to the ground, we were 10 or 15 minutes away when we got the call and went straight back.

“It was frustrating because the boys were on the bus for four or five hours and, when you go that far and you feel you’re playing well, you want to play the game but it is what it is.

“Judging by the pictures and videos, the ball wasn’t running true so we went back to the ground and got a training session in.

“The boys were different class. We were on the pitch at 4.30pm, so it was a late evening, but we had a 11 v 11 game and worked on different things.

“That meant Monday’s session was almost like a bonus because you usually only get that day to work on things (for a Tuesday game). Instead, it meant we could drip feed some more information into them for the Rotherham game.”