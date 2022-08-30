Morecambe players have lots to learn from MK Dons defeat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adams saw his side slip to their first home defeat of the campaign as their visitors showed a clinical edge in and around the penalty box.

Will Grigg scored twice in the first half before Conor Grant and Matthew Dennis wrapped up victory in the second period.

The manager said: “The players have got to think about coming up against difficult opposition, players playing in holes and coming off to create space, which MK Dons were very good at.

Morecambe were beaten 4-0 by MK Dons when they met at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday Picture: Ian Lyon

“We were pretty good at it as well at times, and we had the bulk of the second half, but we need to take more notice of where players are on the pitch.

“We had a lot of chances in the game, very good chances at that. We probably should have scored a few goals but, unfortunately, we didn’t.

“We probably should have got back in the game, even in the first half with Ryan Delaney’s header which brought a great save from their goalkeeper (Jamie Cumming).

“Over the afternoon, I thought MK Dons were very clinical when they had their opportunities, and we weren’t so good in front of goal.

“If we would have got back to 2-1, it would have obviously helped us and we had the opportunity to do that on a number of occasions.

“We weren’t able to get that and then we got counter-attacked. MK Dons were clinical and deserved to win.”

Off the pitch, this week also sees the closing of the summer transfer window at 11pm on Thursday.

Speculation remains rife about the future of Cole Stockton, who has been variously linked with Fleetwood Town, Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale.

However, Adams is confident he will still be a Morecambe player once the transfer window closes until January.

“I think he will be here come the end of the window,” he said of the 28-year-old.

“The only way the squad will change is if any player goes out and that doesn’t seem likely at the moment.”