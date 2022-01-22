Morecambe players earn manager's plaudits for Wycombe Wanderers victory

The Shrimps saw off a Wycombe team who started the day top of League One after twice trailing at the Mazuma Stadium.

Anthony O’Connor cancelled out Adebayo Akinfenwa’s opener for the visitors to ensure honours were even at the break.

Then, after Jack Grimmer had volleyed Wycombe back in front, Jonah Ayunga levelled before setting up Cole Stockton’s winner.

Jonah Ayunga scored Morecambe's second goal

“I think it was thoroughly deserved,” Robinson said of Morecambe’s victory.

“It’s been coming. I thought we played really well on Tuesday night (2-1 defeat against Wigan Athletic), there’s a real confidence in each other.

“That was Jonah Ayunga’s best performance of the season. When you’re playing a side top of the league, who aren’t top of the league by accident, the character we showed today was massive.

“Maybe earlier in the season we would have crumbled but we train together now, we change together now, which hasn’t been the case before, so maybe there’s a better atmosphere around the football club and you can see people are starting to get to know each other.

“I think there are real positives. The new signings (Trevor Carson, Jacob Bedeau and Ousmane Fane) have helped us.

“A couple more will be quite good but they deserve every plaudit today.”

Ayunga impressed throughout, getting Morecambe’s second equaliser on the hour with his third goal of the season.

Seven minutes later, he floated a delightful ball over the defence for Stockton to score his 20th goal of the campaign.

Unsurprisingly, Robinson was thrilled by Ayunga’s performance throughout proceedings.

He said: “I see what he does every day in training.

“We know what a talent he is but he complicates his game sometimes.

“He’s a very good player at this level. Him, Cole and Arthur (Gnahoua) - who was terrific again today - we have a real threat up front.

“With a back four that’s starting to gel, hopefully we will get the rewards from that.”