Adams’ players hit the post twice through Kieran Phillips and Cole Stockton, having fallen behind to an opening goal which came via a wicked deflection.

It was another frustrating afternoon for Morecambe against a Lincoln team who had gone into the game with one win and seven draws from their matches on home soil this season.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

Adams said: “To pass the ball the way we did and to create the openings we did, we shouldn’t be coming away from here with no points.

“Lincoln have a very good record at home, but we came here and dominated possession.

“We created a number of very good opportunities and hit the post twice, first half and second half.

“They got their first goal by a deflected shot off our side of the wall and in, but over the piece, I was delighted with the way we played.

“You can’t fault the players, they were on it throughout the afternoon. They were trying to get that victory, they worked ever so hard; it’s unfortunate we couldn’t get that equaliser.”

Defeat leaves the Shrimps 23rd in League One with all of the bottom four now having 14 points to their name.