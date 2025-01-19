Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe manager Derek Adams was once again left frustrated by his side’s lack of quality in front of goal at the weekend.

Adams watched on as the Shrimps were beaten 1-0 by Crewe Alexandra at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday; a defeat which keeps them five points from safety.

It was the eighth time in the league this season that the Shrimps have lost by that particular scoreline.

In a game where they failed to capitalise on the goalscoring opportunities that came their way, the Morecambe manager says it is not difficult to see where his side’s problems lie.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

He said: “We dominated the game for long periods and created a lot of good opportunities throughout the game.

“We were very good today and had better opportunities than Crewe and dominated large spells in the game.

“We should have come away with a win and that has been the case too many times this season.

“We didn’t have the killer instinct and that has been our biggest problem. We have lost seven (other) games 1-0 this season.

“That tells us we have a good foundation but we haven’t scored enough goals and lacked quality where it matters.

“We haven’t scored enough from midfield – that’s painfully obvious – and in the forward areas as well.

“That needs to change. We just haven’t been able to get the ball in the back of the net.

"We are creating lots of opportunities now, but just not taking them, and that has to change.”